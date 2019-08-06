Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Martha H. Prestipino


1932 - 2019
Martha H. Prestipino Obituary
Martha H. Prestipino, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, August 1, 2019 on her birthday at her daughter's home in Arcadia, Florida.

Martha was born August 1, 1932 in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey to the late William and Alice Hansen. She moved to Port Charlotte 17 years ago from New Port Richey, Florida after retiring from the city Water Department. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her loving family, children, Billy Prestipino, April Prestipino and Debra Morrow; grandchildren, Corey, Nicole and Cody Prestipino; and great grandchildren,

Lovell, Ju'Louis, Rolaigha, Damian and Isabella.

Private memorial services by the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
