Martha J. Hojnacki
March 27th, 1940 - April 12th, 2020
On April 12, 2020 at 6:00am, heaven was sent an angel. Martha Joan Hojnacki (Nihill), 80, passed away peacefully in hospice after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease in Port Charlotte, Fla. with family at her side.
Martha is reunited with her daughter, Jaclene Hojnacki; a sister, MaryLou Bruhn; her brother, John "Jack" Nihill; and her parents, John Sr. and Mary Nihill.
Martha was born on March 27th, 1940 moving from Chicago to McHenry during late childhood. She was a graduate of McHenry East High School, class of 1958 and worked for McHenry State Bank, later First Midwest Bank, for 39 years. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and proud grandmother (Nana), spending the majority of her time caring for her family. She was kind and self-less, beautiful inside and out. Martha was known for her witty sense of humor and resilience. She survived breast cancer, the
loss of her daughter Jaclene, and gallantly fought Alzheimer's disease for many years.
The past several years, she and her husband were fortunate to become "snow birds", living in Lake Suzy, Fla. during the colder months and McHenry, Ill. during the warmer months. She enjoyed
traveling, cruises, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Hojnacki, her devoted children: Dale Hojnacki and Jennifer (Thomas) Beyer, her wonderful grandchildren: Hannah and Noah Beyer, her sisters: Nancy Andrle and Margaret Lies, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (cureALZ.org).
A public memorial service will be held on a future date in McHenry, Ill.