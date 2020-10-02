1/
Martha Moore Rockwell
Martha Moore Rockwell, 95, of Wauchula, Fla., passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1925 in Hayesville, N.C. Martha had been a resident of Hardee County for the past 18 years, and previously from 1963-1967. She came to back to Wauchula from Brandon, Fla., after years of living and travel overseas with her husband Frank. She was known as Mother, Mom, Mama, Grandmother, Nana and MomMom Martha to her children and grandchildren. Martha's strengths, talents and beliefs were expressed by her an artist, a citrus farm business owner, an astute investor, and as a Methodist.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Harve Moore and Delta Arthur Moore; and husband, Frank Rockwell, Jr. Survivors include one son, Stephen Rockwell (Deborah) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two daughters, Virginia Rockwell (Robert Bradford) of Barboursville, Va., and Mary R. Short of Pensacola, Fla.; one brother, Wendell Moore (Eula Mae) of Hayesville, N.C.; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Martha's family is grateful to neighbors, friends, and caregivers, as well as Vitas Hospice, for loving kindness and care. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, Fla. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed by the Hayesville Baptist-Presbyterian Cemetery in Hayesville, North Carolina. The address is 162 North Meadow Drive, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2020.
