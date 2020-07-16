1/1
Martin John Platzer
Martin John Platzer, 65, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Hollywood, Fla., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Marty was born May 9, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Erwin John and Olive Lucille Cook Platzer. Marty graduated from Hollywood Hills High School and also attended Broward Community College in Hollywood, Fla. He later moved the family to Port Charlotte. He retired after a long career in the marina management business. His love was his family, friends, and fishing.

Survivors include his sister Patricia Jo (Randall) Platzer Foster, and his ex-wife of 33 years Kim Mari Vaughan Platzer. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Jeremy Martin Platzer (2015).

Memorial contributions in the name of Martin Platzer can be made to: New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954 or Tidewell Hospice Inc. at www.tidewell.org.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
