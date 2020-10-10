Martin Richard "Dick" Pitts, Jr., 91, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, peacefully at his home in Lexington, Ky. Dick was born to the late Martin and Anna (Hines) Pitts, Sr. on Aug. 18, 1929 in Louisville, Ky. Dick was wed to Dorothy "Robbie" Robinson on April 19, 1952, in Lexington and together, they celebrated 68 years of marriage. They met at Bryan Station School and then attended Lafayette High School together. He joined the U.S. Navy and served our country proudly as a Seaman on the USS Van Valkenburgh during the Korean War from 1947 to August 1951. He owned several businesses in Lexington, Pitts Perma Stone, Pitts Seamless Floors and Pitts Body Shop and Window Tinting. He became a lifelong collector of cars made by Ford, MG, Mercedes, Morgan and Fiat starting in 1955. He was a founding owner of the Blue Grass Drag Strip on US 27 and helped Robbie manage her rental properties in Lexington and Punta Gorda, Florida. He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church and attended Lafayette High School before joining the Navy. He and Robbie spent their winters in Punta Gorda, Florida starting in 1981, and together they designed and built a Florida cottage in the historic district. He was an avid watercolor artist, painting portraits, landscapes and animals. Dick is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Robbie" Pitts; son, Keith Martin Pitts (Melissa Smallwood); daughters, Daren (F. David) Pitts Redman and Robin Teresa Pitts, and grandchildren, Ava Langdon Pitts and Callie Merritt Pitts. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12 at Milward - Broadway located at 159 N. Broadway with service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery (Section 29 with the Robinsons) with full military honors. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during these events. In honor of his legacy, Dick's family suggests that memorial donations be directed to The Boys and Girls Ranch, PO Box 57 Gilbertsville, KY 42044 or The Independence Fund, providers of all-terrain, track-style wheel chairs to disabled veterans, at 9013 Perimeter Woods Drive Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28216. To share a remembrance of Dick or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.