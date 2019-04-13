Marvin W. Miller, 85, of Englewood, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.



Born on June 27, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Richard and Gladys (Spitler) Miller he served in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955. A resident of Charlotte County for twenty-seven years coming from Brookville, Ohio he was employed for thirty years with E.F. MacDonald in Dayton until 1990. When he moved to Florida, he was a cashier at Englewood Walmart until he retired in 2012.



Marvin is pre-deceased by his wife of twenty-seven years, Carol in 1997.



Survivors include his sister: Rita (Delmer) Hill of Xenia, Ohio and two brothers: Terry and Roger Miller both of Dayton, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida 34224. Interment and Military honors will follow in the Memorial Garden.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.