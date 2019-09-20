Home

St Charles Borromeo Catholic
21505 Augusta Ave
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Port Charlotte, FL
Mary Ackermann


1931 - 2019
Mary Ackermann Obituary
Mary Ackerman, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30th, 2019.

She was born in New York on March 25, 1931.

Mary was raised in Valley Stream and married her high school sweetheart, Don, in 1951. Together they raised three children and moved to Pompano Beach in 1969, retiring to Port Charlotte in 1986. After Don passed away in 2014 she moved to Lighthouse Point to be near her family. Mary loved life and never uttered a disparaging word about anyone. She enjoyed bowling, biking, sailing, Sunday cards and of course the NY Yankees. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her son, Jim (Linda) in Tucson; daughters, Barbara (Ed) Shepard and Donna (Allen) Romanelli; three grandchildren, Elise (Alex) Carver, Adam Ackermann and Grace Shepard as well as Grace's rescue dog Bogie who was always by her side.

A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11th. St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte
