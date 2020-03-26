Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Campana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Campana


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Campana Obituary
Mary Ann Campana, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte.

Mary was born Dec. 30,1920 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Anthony and Josephine Cader. She was a seamstress and tailor in the garment business for many years before retiring to Florida. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1977 from Cherry Hill, N.J.

She is survived by a nephew John A. Cader of Evesham, N.J. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Campana who died in 1997.

Private graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florid. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -