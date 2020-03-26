|
Mary Ann Campana, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte.
Mary was born Dec. 30,1920 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Anthony and Josephine Cader. She was a seamstress and tailor in the garment business for many years before retiring to Florida. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1977 from Cherry Hill, N.J.
She is survived by a nephew John A. Cader of Evesham, N.J. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Campana who died in 1997.
Private graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florid. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.