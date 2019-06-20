Mary Ann Walsh, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019, with her husband and daughter by her side, to be with God in Heaven.



Mary was born December 7, 1930 in Melrose Park, PA, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Halberstadt.



She graduated from Cheltenham High School and soon thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Jim Walsh, and they moved to Columbus, Indiana, where they raised their 4 children. Mary worked first as a bookkeeper and then as the manager of the Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus for 28 years. She was the first woman to be elected President of the Indiana Cemetery Board of Directors and was also appointed by then Governor Evan Bayh as the first woman on The Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Services. Mary was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church and did volunteer work at hospitals and many other organizations in Columbus. In 1995 she and her husband moved to Punta Gorda, FL, and spent their summers at their home in Ocean City, NJ, then 2 years ago they moved to The Windsor in Cape Coral, FL. Mary was a member of Zonta International, the Columbus Art's Guild, the Ocean City Yacht Club, the Punta Gorda Twin Isles Country Club, several book clubs, travel clubs, bridge player clubs, and many other social organizations where she had many, many friends.



She was preceded in death by her brother Bill Halberstadt and her son Michael Walsh. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Jim Walsh in Cape Coral, daughter Cindy Walsh in St. James City, FL, sons Jim Walsh Jr. in Englewood, FL and Tom Walsh in Scottsdale, AZ, grandsons Evan Walsh (Angie) in Tampa, FL and Nathan Walsh (Mimi) in Columbus, IN, plus 8 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at The Windsor of Cape Coral on June 30 at 2 pm and final interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Any memorial contributions to her memory may be given to Hope Healthcare Hospice Services (www.HopeHCS.org). Read More Listen to Obituary