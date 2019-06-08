A LIFE WELL LIVED:



MARY CLANCY MAUGHAN



July 2, 1936 - May 24, 2019



Mary Clancy Maughan, 82, of Punta Gorda returned to Heaven on May 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Mary's faith and family supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



Born in New York to Michael & Mary Ellen (Cahill) Coleman on July 2, 1936, Mary nourished the people around her with unconditional love, faith and decency. Mary was a dedicated homemaker and mother. A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 28 years, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an active member of The Guild of Our Lady and Respect Life. Mary was especially proud of her work with the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she left a lasting impression on everyone she touched. Mary's Emmaus sisters will always occupy a special place in her heart.



Mary will be greatly missed by many, notwithstanding her loving children: Michael Clancy (Pyae Pyae), Elizabeth Clancy, Brian Clancy (Marianne) and Jennifer McCarthy (Brian); sister, Bernadette Ward (Joseph) and brother, Peter Coleman (Christine). She also leaves behind many loving grandchildren, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her first husband James Kevin Clancy in 1980, second husband, William F. Maughan in 2003 and her siblings: Daphne Coleman, Kathleen Coleman, Margaret Donegan and Michael Coleman.



Her funeral Mass will be presided by Fr. Jerry Kaywell at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda FL 33950 at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 19. A luncheon reception for family and friends will be held at the parish hall immediately following Mass.



Mary's final resting place will be St. Anthony's cemetery in Nanuet, NY. Please visit legacy.com for updates and to leave online condolences.



In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, (941) 575-0767, https://svdp-dov.org/sacred-heart/ Read More Listen to Obituary