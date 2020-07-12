1/1
Mary E. Echternach
Mary "Beth" Echternach, 68, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla., under Hospice care, due to complications of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, w

hich she battled for many years.

Mary "Beth" was born on December 7, 1951, in Strasburg, Pa., to the late Edward D. and Mary L. Garbrick. Mary "Beth" retired from the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County in Pa., and was a fifty-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Strasburg, Pa. Before moving to Florida, she enjoyed going to her Beach House in Lewes, Del., and had quite a collection of Lighthouses. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her friends from Pelican Harbor in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Mary "Beth" is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Harry F. Echternach of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two sons, Jason (Elizabeth) Echternach of Lancaster, Pa., and Samuel (Nadine) Echternach of Strasburg, Pa.; three grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, and Carter; long time caring and loving friend, Finda Bashore of Punta Gorda, Fla., and many other family members and friends.

A service celebrating Mary "Beth's" life will be held at a date and location to be determined later.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary "Beth's" name to support Tuberous Sclerosis research. Please make checks payable to the University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, and in the memo-line, please include the donation is "In Memory of Mary Echternach". The donations will support the Tuberous Sclerosis Center of Maryland headed by Dr. Peter Crino. Checks can be mailed to the following address, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Office of Philanthropy Operations, 220 N. Arch Street, 13th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21201.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
