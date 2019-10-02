|
|
Mary E. Nadelin, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, September 27, 2019.
Mary was born January 25, 1932 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Emma and Grover Pfister.
She was a graduate of Wooster High School. She attended Julliard School in New York City, NY and the Chicago Musical College in Chicago, IL. She married Frederic Nadelin and lived in
Kalamazoo, Michigan where she worked in her husband's optometry office. She also volunteered for the F.I.S.H Program and was a literacy tutor in Kalamazoo.
Mary and her husband Frederic moved to Port Charlotte 20 years ago from Kalamazoo. She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic in Port Charlotte and resident of Heritage Oak Park for 20 years. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, choruses, golf, square dancing and being with family.
She is survived by her loving family, three daughters, Linda Nadelin of Port Charlotte,
Pamela Nadelin and Nancy Tinklenberg both of Kalamazoo, MI; a son, John Nadelin of
Avon, IN; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic; daughters, Margaret and Patricia; a son, Paul; and grandsons, Matthew and Mark.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held Friday 11:00 AM, October 4, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Interment will follow at St. Maximilian Kolbe Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Light House Education Center,
7318 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243 for those with vision loss. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.