Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hower
Sept. 1, 1943 - March 24, 2019
Liz Hower, 75, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts, died March 24, 2019.
She was a graduate of Worcester State College and the University of Massachusetts. She was an avid quilter and loving sister.
Liz is survived by her beloved sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Timothy Gomber II; and her dear friends, Wendy and Paul Greeney of Traverse City, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice.