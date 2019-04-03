Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Hower


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Hower Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hower

Sept. 1, 1943 - March 24, 2019

Liz Hower, 75, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts, died March 24, 2019.

She was a graduate of Worcester State College and the University of Massachusetts. She was an avid quilter and loving sister.

Liz is survived by her beloved sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Timothy Gomber II; and her dear friends, Wendy and Paul Greeney of Traverse City, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.