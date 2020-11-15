Mary Ellen Jablonski, 92 of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on Nov. 25, 1927, in Harvey, Ill., to Lawrence and Harriet (Reid) Altgilbers. Her previous residences were: Harvey, Ill., Marietta, Ga. (where her husband was stationed), Dolton, Ill., and Rotonda West, Fla. During her working years she held positions at Illinois Central Railroad and Illinois Bell Telephone where she retired in 1985. Mary Ellen was active in the Alzheimer's Association
of Port Charlotte, Fla., and the churches she attended over the years: Ascension in Harvey, Ill., St. Jude in South Holland, Ill., and St. Francis of Assisi in Grove City, Fla. She was a Communicant of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Englewood, Fla. Mary Ellen enjoyed playing cards/dominoes with her friends, doing water aerobics and collecting greeting cards from family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. She traveled throughout the United States, camping with her family. She is survived by her two sons: Lawrence Lee (Mary Jo Badeusz) Jablonski, Mark Alan (Kristine Safarik) Jablonski, five grandchildren: Daniel (Kristy) Jablonski, Jared (Abbie Toney) Jablonski, Michael Jablonski, Sarah (Lloyd) Walls, Jessica Jablonski; three great-grandchildren: Selia, John, and Emma, two sisters: Shirley Lundgren and Betty (William) Voight. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Anthony Francis Jablonski. Due to COVID there will be no formal services, however there will be a Celebration of Life held on line on Dec. 12, at 2 E.S.T. Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband Anthony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park. The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Florida Gulf Chapter 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. # 709 Clearwater, FL 33762. Mary Ellen's final thoughts were "What a wonderful life God has given me. I have been truly blessed with a lot of happiness and sorrows that make the good times even better." You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
. Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.