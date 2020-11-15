1/1
Mary Ellen Jablonski
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Jablonski, 92 of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on Nov. 25, 1927, in Harvey, Ill., to Lawrence and Harriet (Reid) Altgilbers. Her previous residences were: Harvey, Ill., Marietta, Ga. (where her husband was stationed), Dolton, Ill., and Rotonda West, Fla. During her working years she held positions at Illinois Central Railroad and Illinois Bell Telephone where she retired in 1985. Mary Ellen was active in the Alzheimer's Association of Port Charlotte, Fla., and the churches she attended over the years: Ascension in Harvey, Ill., St. Jude in South Holland, Ill., and St. Francis of Assisi in Grove City, Fla. She was a Communicant of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Englewood, Fla. Mary Ellen enjoyed playing cards/dominoes with her friends, doing water aerobics and collecting greeting cards from family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. She traveled throughout the United States, camping with her family. She is survived by her two sons: Lawrence Lee (Mary Jo Badeusz) Jablonski, Mark Alan (Kristine Safarik) Jablonski, five grandchildren: Daniel (Kristy) Jablonski, Jared (Abbie Toney) Jablonski, Michael Jablonski, Sarah (Lloyd) Walls, Jessica Jablonski; three great-grandchildren: Selia, John, and Emma, two sisters: Shirley Lundgren and Betty (William) Voight. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Anthony Francis Jablonski. Due to COVID there will be no formal services, however there will be a Celebration of Life held on line on Dec. 12, at 2 E.S.T. Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband Anthony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park. The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Chapter 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. # 709 Clearwater, FL 33762. Mary Ellen's final thoughts were "What a wonderful life God has given me. I have been truly blessed with a lot of happiness and sorrows that make the good times even better." You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com. Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved