Mary F. Cassels
March 31, 1925 - June 23, 2019
Mary F. Cassels, 94, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Long Island, NY and Albany, NY, passed away on June 23, 2019. Mary moved to the area in 1975 and worked for the Motor Vehicle Department in the state of New York.
Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn Dempsey and Ellen Rigatti; children, Ellen (Michael) Meagher, Susan Cusack, and Richard Cassels; grandchildren, Amy Judy, Melanie Myers, and Anna Cusack; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 10AM at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visually Impaired Persons of Charlotte County, 4055 Tamiami Trail #24, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
