Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cassels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Cassels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary F. Cassels Obituary
Mary F. Cassels

March 31, 1925 - June 23, 2019



Mary F. Cassels, 94, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Long Island, NY and Albany, NY, passed away on June 23, 2019. Mary moved to the area in 1975 and worked for the Motor Vehicle Department in the state of New York.



Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn Dempsey and Ellen Rigatti; children, Ellen (Michael) Meagher, Susan Cusack, and Richard Cassels; grandchildren, Amy Judy, Melanie Myers, and Anna Cusack; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 10AM at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visually Impaired Persons of Charlotte County, 4055 Tamiami Trail #24, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now