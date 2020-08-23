Mary Graham Buelow, age 86, of Venice, Fla., passed away August 10, 2020. Mary is survived by her three children, Lila Griffin, Lucy Gaudioso, and John Gore, seven grandchildren and eight great-grands. The daughter of the late Opal and Abner Graham, she was born February 5, 1934, in Sebring, Fla.



Mary's life's accomplishments range from marching in the Macy's Day Parade with her husband, attending the University of Florida, to her vast real estate and financial careers. She opened the first Edward Jones office in North Port and owned a tax prep business in Englewood until she was 84. Her coined saying for her clients was "Get your ducks in a row".



Mary had a passion for helping people and was a proud Florida native, and came from a long line of impresarios. Her father worked for the Army Corps of Engineers while he and her mother were the 1st generation of house flippers in Fla. Few people have made such a brilliant impact on this world and this Goodwilling Gator Gramma will certainly be missed by all who loved her. May she enjoy her "Great Reward" in heaven.



Celebration of life services will be Sunday August 30, 2020, at La Stanza. Please join us 1-4 p.m., 285 W. Dearborn St. Englewood, FL 34223.



