Mary Jane Young, nee Mayleben, 96, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in East Orange, New Jersey to George P. Mayleben and Marie Theresa (Pelloth) Mayleben. Mary Jane attended Mount Lebanon High School and later Mount Mercy College (now Carlow College) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she graduated with honors in 1943. In 1946 she married Samuel A. Young and the couple raised five children.



The Young family lived in Kingsport, Tennessee, from 1954 until 1964, and Mary Jane harbored many fond memories from the friendships formed during that period. When she and Sam relocated to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she began a career as an employment interviewer for the state of Pennsylvania where she remained until retirement in 1983.



Mary Jane and Sam retired to Englewood, Florida. There Mary Jane honed her passion as an avid bridge player. She also volunteered for FISH where she drove seniors to and from appointments and shopping. When she no longer felt able to drive she worked as a caller, arranging rides for FISH. She was also an active member of the Women's Guild at St. Francis of Assisi Church for many years.



Mary Jane returned to Kingsport, TN, in 2017 to reside with her son Joseph, and daughter-in-law Karen, and reconnected with old friends and bridge players.



Mary Jane Young is preceded in death by her husband and four brothers John, Donald, George and William.



Mary Jane is survived by her children Alice, and husband Gunnar Ohlanders, Sweden; Christopher and wife M. Kathleen, Pickerington, OH; Joseph and wife Karen, Kingsport, TN; Francis, Sarasota, FL; Marie Theresa, Pickerington, OH; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who remember their time together with her with gratitude.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers Mary Jane wished that memorial contributions be made to Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900 or Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911.



Arrangements are being made by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN. Read More Listen to Obituary