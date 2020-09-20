Mary Kingsley Chamberlain, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went to her eternal rest on September 9, 2020. She was born October 10, 1936, in Lake Zurich, Ill., and spent her early life in Arlington Heights, Ill. She attended Purdue University and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland and graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in Home Economics and later from the University of Connecticut with a Master's in Sociology. Mary found her vocation in teaching at every level from Kindergarten through adults, including several years teaching sociology at the University of Connecticut Waterbury Branch.



Mary loved to travel, especially in Europe, where over the years she visited and explored 18 countries by foot, bicycle, boat, car, bus, cable car, train, and plane. She was quite drawn to the sea and to Scotland where she enjoyed many years of living aboard the family sailboat with her husband, Howard.



Mary was a lifelong member and ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was an avid quilter who made and gave to her family and friends more than 140 one-of-a-kind quilts.



Mary is survived by Howard, her husband of 61 years, and John, Robert, and Sarah, her children. John has Kari Berit Gustafson as his wife and has Mallory and Sheila Mari Petersen as his children. He lives in Oslo, Norway. Robert has Patty, his wife, and Caroline, Maggie, and Grant as their children living in Virginia. Sarah and her partner Philip Cacharelis live in Provence, France. She has two children, Louis who lives in London and Margaux who lives in Paris.



She was preceded by her parents and brothers, Bruce and John, and is survived by brothers James and Donald and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mary was a quiet person with a gentle manner, yet with an indomitable spirit. She will be missed by family and friends.



