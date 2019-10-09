Home

Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
View Map
Mary Kay Greenwald Obituary
Mary Kay (Boruff) Greenwald died peacefully in Noblesville, Indiana on October 5, 2019 at the age of 81.

Mary Kay is survived by her children, Clay (Kim) Greenwald of Ada, MI and Lori (Mitch) Pimentel of Waukesha WI; 4 grandchildren, Marni (Kenny) Grimm, Tegan (Mitch) Nuismer, Cale Remmel and Brett Remmel; step-grandson, Zackery (Makalla) Pimentel; 2 great-grandchildren, Sebastian Grimm and Zalla Pimentel; Mary's sister, JoAnn Williams of Noblesville, IN; and her brothers, James Boruff of Elwood, IN, Ronnie Boruff of Elwood, IN, and Wayne Boruff of Cicero, IN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Greenwald; parents, Jamerson and Bonnie Boruff; her sister, Phyllis Morris; and her brother, Roy Boruff.

Mary Kay graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1956. She married Jack in 1960 and they spent 54 years of marriage together until his passing on May 1, 2015. They eventually moved to Ada, Michigan. They remained there and later became snowbirds to Venice, Florida where she enjoyed golf and fun in the sun with Coral, Phyllis, Wayne and many other friends.

A memorial of Mary Kay's life is scheduled for October 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Phil Votaw will officiate the memorial. A lunch reception to follow at her sister JoAnn's home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Kay's life.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
