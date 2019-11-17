Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
21505 Augusta Ave.
Port Charlotte, FL
Mary Louise Young


1932 - 2019
Mary Louise Young Obituary
Mary Louise Young, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare of Charlotte Harbor, Port Charlotte.

Mary was born May 10, 1932 in New Rochelle, New York to the late Charles and Catherine Alfano. Mary Louise married William H. Young in 1953. She and William owned and operated the famous luncheonette Knopflers in New Rochelle from mid 1960's to early 1970's then operating the concession at Saxon Woods Golf Course in Scarsdale, New York until their retirement in 1989. She and William moved to Port Charlotte 29 years ago from New Rochelle. Mary was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.

She is survived by her loving family, three sons, Robert C. Young (Donna Antonioli) of New Rochelle, New York; William M. Young of Port Charlotte, Florida and John A. Young of San Diego, CA; and two grandchildren, Conor R. Young and Lily A. Young. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Young who died in 2009 and a grandson, Jack R. Young who died in 2002.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 11:00 AM, November 18, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
