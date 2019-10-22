|
Mary M. Hirtzer, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Mary was born October 20, 1935 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Claude and Dora Norwood. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1985 from Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Cross and American Legion Post #110 Auxiliary both of Port Charlotte. Mary retired as an Administrative Assistant for Charlotte County Human Services Department.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, L. Jill Trevino of Sidney, Ohio; a son, Daniel A. (Charlotte) Hirtzer of Port Charlotte; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Hirtzer; a daughter, Susan R. Freeders;
four brothers and a sister.
Graveside services and interment will be held Wednesday 2:00 PM, October 23, 2019 at
Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Rd., Port Charlotte, FL 33983. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.