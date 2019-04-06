Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Montegari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Montegari


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Montegari Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce that Mary Montegari of Rotonda West, Florida lost her battle with colon cancer on Tuesday April 2 at the age of 73.

She was born on September 20, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Laurence and Mary Kraemer (Lynch).

Mary and her husband Ed moved to the Englewood area in 2010 from Long Island, New York. Mary retired from Verizon where she worked as a Central Office Technician.

She was a loving mother survived by her three children, Renee Allen, Michelle Greer (Joe), Christian Darnay and seven grandchildren: Teana, Sean, Laura, Alexa Rio, Ryan, Joseph and Bailey. She was the dear sister of Laurette Frain, Elizabeth Ann Kehoe, Patricia Hoeffner, Kathaleen Losurdo, James, William, Arthur and Laurence Kraemer. Mary was a devoted wife and predeceased in death by her husband, Edward.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home with funeral services on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at 12:30 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now