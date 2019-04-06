It is with great sadness that we announce that Mary Montegari of Rotonda West, Florida lost her battle with colon cancer on Tuesday April 2 at the age of 73.



She was born on September 20, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Laurence and Mary Kraemer (Lynch).



Mary and her husband Ed moved to the Englewood area in 2010 from Long Island, New York. Mary retired from Verizon where she worked as a Central Office Technician.



She was a loving mother survived by her three children, Renee Allen, Michelle Greer (Joe), Christian Darnay and seven grandchildren: Teana, Sean, Laura, Alexa Rio, Ryan, Joseph and Bailey. She was the dear sister of Laurette Frain, Elizabeth Ann Kehoe, Patricia Hoeffner, Kathaleen Losurdo, James, William, Arthur and Laurence Kraemer. Mary was a devoted wife and predeceased in death by her husband, Edward.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home with funeral services on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at 12:30 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.