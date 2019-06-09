Mary Sandra Rodenboh Whitehead "Sandi", age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Sandi was born June 22, 1953 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Bud and Mary Rodenboh. When she was 5, they moved to Port Charlotte and eventually to Punta Gorda. A graduate of Charlotte High School, Sandi lived her life there until 2011 when she moved to Trenton, Florida to be with her sister and brother-in-law and family. Sandi is most known in Charlotte County, as well as Levy and Gilchrist, for her provision of childcare. She loved what she did and loved the families she worked with. The children that were entrusted to her care became "her kids" and she loved them as such.



Sandi was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tommy DiBonaventura. She is survived by her son, Jake Whitehead of Aurora, IL; sister, Barbara Stroud of Lakeland, FL and sister and brother-in-law, Pegi and Bill Hanchey of Trenton, FL; uncle, John Wenger of Broomall, PA; sister-in-law, Bonnie Carey of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Donovan Whitehead, Elizabeth Rinker and Dustin Rinker and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that adored her and many lifelong friends and "her kids" and their families. She is greatly missed.



A time to celebrate Sandi will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at her home in Trenton. Please join us as we share a meal and share our love of Sandi. Meat and tea will be provided, please bring a side dish or dessert. All are welcome.



Because Sandi was such a voracious reader and loved children, her family is asking that those who wish, please donate a children's book to a daycare, church or library in her memory. Her family has made labels to place inside of the books before donating. If you are interested in receiving one, please email your name and mailing address to [email protected] and one will be mailed to you.