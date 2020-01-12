|
|
Mary Sandra Sunseri, 70, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on January 8, 2020 after a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandra was born on February 19, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Bernice (Rahenkamp) Smith. She and her husband, Domonick, have been residents of Rotonda West, for 28 years coming from Pittsburgh. They are members of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City, Florida. Her hobbies included reading and crocheting blankets for Project Linus.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Domonick Sunseri; one brother: Bruce (Debbie) Smith of Port Charlotte, Florida; one sister: Donna (Jim) Rose of Port Charlotte, Florida; two nieces: Kimberly Nedig, Debbie Schaupp and two nephews: Michael and Brian Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Wayne Smith.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's memory to her favorite charity, Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Dr., Englewood, Florida 34224.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com