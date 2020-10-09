1/1
Mary Vella
Mary Vella, age 92, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Dear mother of Marie (Dale) Tabor, Dianne (Tim) Forton and John (Janice) Vella. Grandmother of Jessica, Anthony, Alaina and the late Melissa. Great grandmother of Hugo, Erika, Alexander, Penelope, Piper, Charlotte and Melissa. Sister of Bessie (Vito) Tranchida and the late Michael Maltese. Visitation is Saturday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City , MI www.santeiufuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
