Mary Vella, age 92, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Dear mother of Marie (Dale) Tabor, Dianne (Tim) Forton and John (Janice) Vella. Grandmother of Jessica, Anthony, Alaina and the late Melissa. Great grandmother of Hugo, Erika, Alexander, Penelope, Piper, Charlotte and Melissa. Sister of Bessie (Vito) Tranchida and the late Michael Maltese. Visitation is Saturday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City , MI www.santeiufuneralhome.com