MaryAnn (Boesenberg) Lewis, 80, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, and Englewood, Floridapassed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 16, 1939, in Jersey City, New Jersey to George and Ann (McKenna) Boesenberg. MaryAnn "Bosie" graduated from St. Cecilia's High School in Englewood, New Jerseywhere she made treasured lifetime friends. She had a generous spirit, a warm smile, and an engaging laugh- with a stranger easily becoming a friend. She enjoyed time visiting with family and friends, especially her Florida Breakfast Club. MaryAnn and Jim raised their family in Middletown, New Jersey and New Fairfield, Connecticut. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and when the kids where younger she could always be found at a sporting event or two, chauffeuring kids here and there, with a quick stop at NF Food Center picking up something for dinner. She was very active in The Blue Raiders Swim Team, Aqua Bears Swim Team and the Rebels Booster Club. She was a member of St. Edward's Church, where she had been a Eucharistic Minister. MaryAnn and Jim were blessed with an early retirement which allowed them to travel the world, they especially enjoying going on cruises. She enjoyed attending the many family celebrations and creating cherished memories of magical Christmas Eve nights and momentous Jersey Shore vacations. Her favorite times were the ordinary moments of laughter, banter, and storytelling with her grandchildren
She is survived by her two sisters -Jane & Jim Doyle, Mickey & John Pawlowski, her sister-in-law Kathleen & Bob Dawley and their families.She was predeceased by Jim, her beloved husband of over 56 years. She was predeceased by her siblings- Roberta, George, Richard, and Vincent.
She will be missed by her family who adored her: Terry & Dave Showalter, Jay & Chris Lewis, Patty Terry, Mike, and Becky Lewis, John and Adele
Lewis, Betsy Lewis and Doug Lockhart, Katie and Nick Mayer and her 18 beloved grandchildren and great-grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 am in St Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Dr. New Fairfield, Connecticut Interment was private. Contributions to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801 in her memory would be appreciated.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury was in charge of arrangements.