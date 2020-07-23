MaryEllin (Salz) Street, passed peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was 92. Ellin was born on January 1, 1928 in the Bronx, N.Y., to John and Elizabeth Black.



After marriage the family lived in several Connecticut towns before settling in Old Saybrook, Conn., to raise their eight children. She held several jobs throughout the years but her main one was being a mother and homemaker.



She moved to Florida in 1985 where she met life long friends at the Elks Club, the Moose Club and the V.F.W.



Ellin is survived by her husband of 35 years Harold, of Fla., her daughters Chris (Lance) Bennett of Conn., Anne Salz of Conn., MaryEllin Wieckhorst (James) of Fla., daughters-in-law Terry Salz of Florida and Tina Dubois of Va., and son Tim of Fla., nine grandchildren and 12 great -grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Nancy and sons Tom, John, and Jami.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can gather safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store