Marylin A. Stasi, 85, of Lake Suzy, Fla., entered eternal life peacefully on July 17, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1934, in Elizabeth, N.J. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Frank and Mary Agnes Wehrle and her siblings Kathleen, Frank, Lorraine and Raymond.



Marylin was a woman of many names, aside from Marylin she was known as Mom, Nanny, Aunt Doll, Aunt Marylin and Lynn. She was a devoted wife and stay-at-home Mom until her daughters went off to college. She was an avid bowler in her day and enjoyed doing odd jobs and making crafts. Her Cambourne Shores home in Toms River was her getaway and she most definitely enjoyed galavanting with her best friend Jean Stivale and cousins Kathleen Mierjewski & Ann "Sis" Capone. She moved to the Lake Suzy area from Toms River in 2008.



She will be dearly missed by her daughters Maureen and Laura Stasi, grand-daughter Brynn Marie Goldate, grand-son-in-law Jassiel Barberena and great grandson Cameron Richard Barberena along with many nephews and nieces.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at San Antonio Catholic Church 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte followed by interment with her husband Rich at the Sarasota National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238-9989.



