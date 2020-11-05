1/1
Matthew James Reineck
03/27/66 - 10/29/20
Matthew James Reineck, 54, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Matthew was born March 27, 1966 in Rochelle, Illinois to Charles and Dolores Reineck.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a Corrections Officer at Charlotte Correctional Institution in Punta Gorda. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1980 from Rochelle, Illinois.

Matthew was an avid pool player and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his loving family, his father, Charles R. (wife-Doreen) Reineck of South Elgin, Illinois; David A. (wife-Gabrielle) Reineck of Port Charlotte, daughter Virginia Flaherty (husband -

William Sr.) Nieces: Sarah Dull (husband - Nathan), Port Charlotte, Fla., Hannah Reineck, Port Charlotte, Fla., Rebekah Reineck, Lutz, Fla. and Liliannah Reineck, Port Charlotte, Fla., 3 grandchildren and 4 great nephews/nieces and mother in-law Theresa Hoffmaster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol E. Reineck and his mother, Dolores Herring Reineck.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 Am at the Deep Creek

Community Church, 1500 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950 followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Entombment with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
