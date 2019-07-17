|
Maureen Jardine (78) of Englewood FL passed away July 11, 2019. She was born December 6, 1940 in Detroit Michigan.
Survivors include 4 children: Thomas (Linda), William (Joyce), Donald (Jennifer), & Kristina (Lee). Maureen had 8 grandchildren: Nicholas, Patrick (Ryann), Joseph, Heidi, Kelly, Sean, Thomas, & Eddie and 1 great grandchild, Carter. Also survived by 2 sister, Mickie & Christine and 1 brother. Tom.
Maureen's passions included cooking, entertaining, golfing, & playing cards with her friends.
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Englewood at 1:00 pm. Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood, is in charge of cremation arrangements.