Maurice (Reece) Albertson
"Our Favorite" has gone to Heaven to be with the Queen of his Heart, Nancy. Though his time here was short, he made every moment matter: December 10, 1952 to December 15, 2019 (age 67). Reece was a proud resident of Charlotte County for nearly 50 years and was best known for his commitment to his family, infectious laugh, mentoring, and his loyalty to others. Reece was quite the comedian; his jokes and pranks were epic.
Reece spent the majority of his career with greater than 40 years of service, managing Winn Dixie, where he created his work family where most everyone in town had their first job! His hard work, dedication and commitment were immeasurable. He was known to many as Mr. Albertson, Mr. A or Mr. Lucky. Recce told everyone "you are my favorite, don't tell the others", yes, he did this to his wife, children, grandchildren and brothers too. Reece's favorite hobbies were winning the lottery, gambling at the slot machine, entertaining family and friends, and always being the life of the party. He loved taking "the boys", the two four-legged grandsons, Baylee and Bo for the winning tickets.
He lost the Queen of His Heart Nancy nearly 6 years ago, but they are reunited at last. Reece is survived by his two daughters, Lori Albertson Smith and Kristen Albertson; two granddaughters, Courtney Peterson and Blayklee Peterson; mother, Emma Rose Wagner; twin brother, Joseph Albertson (Suzanne) and younger brother, Donald Albertson; along with two half-brothers Glenn and Scott. Reece has many nieces and nephews along with countless other family he loved so dearly.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 am at the Center for Performing Arts located at 701 Carmalita St. Punta Gorda, F 33950 with reception to follow in an adjoining room. In lieu of flowers, Reece requests donations be made to The YahYah Girls (Back Pack Kidz); 24440 Manchester Trail, Punta Gorda Florida 33980 or the Charlotte County Public Schools Honors Chorus; 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.