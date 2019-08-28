|
Maurice M. Lariviere, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL.
Maurice was born April 12, 1930 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to the late Joachim and Edouardina Lariviere. He was a graduate of Bryant College of Smithfield, RI and a Past President of Beta Sigma Chi Fraternity at Bryant College. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Maurice retired from the State of Rhode Island Division of Taxation as Chief Revenue Agent. He and his late wife, Doris M. Lariviere moved to Florida in 1991 from North Smithfield, RI.
Maurice was a proud founding member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte where he was a Lector and Pastoral Minister for many years. He also volunteered at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
He is survived by Lee, Michael, and Dewey Willis of Colorado Springs, CO.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Interment will be the church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Catholic Church or Tidewell Hospice www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.