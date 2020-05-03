MaxAnglin



1936-2020. Max died peacefully on April 9, 2020, in his sleep, following long term care at Harbour View, South Port Square in Port Charlotte. Max was born and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina which gave him a lifelong love for nature and for hunting and fishing. He worked for a time as a Ranger in the Pisgah National Forest. As the Vietnam War was beginning, he left college at Western Carolina University, and joined the Air Force. His tour of duty was primarily spent in Alaska, where he worked in hospital administration and was able to spend his free time in the spectacular natural world, where unparalleled hunting and fishing were abundant. It was there he met and married his first wife Alma, mother of Mark and Maureen.



Following his time in the Air Force, he moved to California, completed training at the Police Academy, and was a Police Officer in Riverside. He later became Deputy Sheriff of Mendocino County. His duties covered three hundred miles of rugged coastline, mountains and dense forest. His duties required, not only



cruiser patrols, but also helicopter surrveilance.



He also did some undercover work, which gained him notoriety and media recognition in Detective Magazine. On some occasions, he posed as a "Hit Man," to apprehend those seeking murder for hire.



Most people who knew Max will remember his wry wit, ready laugh, love of life, and funny, harmless pranks. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and the medical staff at South Port Square and Hospice, who gave him excellent, loving, compassionate, care in his final journey. He will be fondly remembered by his family and the many friends who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thor and Mae Anglin, and is survived by his wife, Christina, children from his first marriage, Mark and Maureen, Sister and brother in law David and Valerie Stevens, nephew Jim (Jn) Stevens, and their son, Mitch.



