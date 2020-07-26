1/
Melissa Marie Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa Marie Carpenter, of North Port passed away on July 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Jackson, Mich., on January 23, 1966, to Judith and Kevin Carpenter. Melissa grew up surrounded by those who loved her and enjoyed spending time with her brother Joe and sister Michele. She graduated Jackson High School in 1984.

After moving to Florida she started her career with Publix. Melissa worked for the Publix store #1287 for eighteen years and eleven months. She will be missed dearly by her coworkers who she treasured dearly. Melissa loved life and vacationing on cruises with her family. She also enjoyed going to the casino and seeing her favorite band, "The Greg Billings Band" perform live.

Melissa is survived by her mother Judith Carpenter, her father Kevin Carpenter, sister Michele Carpenter, and her brother Joe Carpenter. As well as by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately in Melissa's honor. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Melissa's name be made to your local ASPCA in honor of her love for animals.

Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home- North Port. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss.Bless you both Kevin and Judy..
Michael Fiero
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. May God be with you all.
WILLIAM (Brad) TIFFT
Friend
July 23, 2020
I remember the day you were born Melissa, there was a terrible snow storm and you decided to make your entrance. You were such a tiny baby but you made it. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you and will miss you.
Aunt No and Uncle Jerry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved