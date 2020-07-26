Melissa Marie Carpenter, of North Port passed away on July 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Jackson, Mich., on January 23, 1966, to Judith and Kevin Carpenter. Melissa grew up surrounded by those who loved her and enjoyed spending time with her brother Joe and sister Michele. She graduated Jackson High School in 1984.
After moving to Florida she started her career with Publix. Melissa worked for the Publix store #1287 for eighteen years and eleven months. She will be missed dearly by her coworkers who she treasured dearly. Melissa loved life and vacationing on cruises with her family. She also enjoyed going to the casino and seeing her favorite band, "The Greg Billings Band" perform live.
Melissa is survived by her mother Judith Carpenter, her father Kevin Carpenter, sister Michele Carpenter, and her brother Joe Carpenter. As well as by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately in Melissa's honor. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Melissa's name be made to your local ASPCA in honor of her love for animals.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home- North Port. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
