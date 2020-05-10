Melvin Lockhart, Jr., 78 died peacefully Wed. May 6, 2020, at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.



He was the husband of JoAnn Lockhart for 46 years.



Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio.



Mel and JoAnn moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1983, where they established Mel Lockhart Construction, building over 100 homes in the area.



Mel enjoyed boating and traveling the United States in his RV.



Mr. Lockhart was a member of the Elks, Moose and American Legion Post #110 in Port Charlotte, Fla.



Besides his wife, he leaves his children; Christina, Allen, Kimberly, Colleen, Laura and Melvin III.



At Melvin's request no memorial services will be held.



