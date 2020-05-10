Melvin Lockhart
Melvin Lockhart, Jr., 78 died peacefully Wed. May 6, 2020, at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.

He was the husband of JoAnn Lockhart for 46 years.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio.

Mel and JoAnn moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1983, where they established Mel Lockhart Construction, building over 100 homes in the area.

Mel enjoyed boating and traveling the United States in his RV.

Mr. Lockhart was a member of the Elks, Moose and American Legion Post #110 in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Besides his wife, he leaves his children; Christina, Allen, Kimberly, Colleen, Laura and Melvin III.

At Melvin's request no memorial services will be held.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
RIP Mel. You always knew how to make someone smile.
Jill
May 10, 2020
Was an amazing grandfather I was lucky to learn and grow with you. I will cherish our memories always love you!
Kylie rivers
Family
May 10, 2020
Rest in Peace Dad. We will never forget the fun memories we had with you. Have a safe journey home. We love you!!
Laura
Daughter
May 10, 2020
I will always love and miss you, your wife, Jo Ann.
JOANN LOCKHART
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father. We will treasure the memories that we shared together. May you rest in peace.
Melvin Lockhart
Son
May 10, 2020
We love you Dad, and will treasure the memories that we shared together. May you Rest In Peace.
Maria
Daughter
