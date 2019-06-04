Michael Alan Conrad of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away May 27, 2019.



Michael was born November 19, 1965 in Allentown, PA to Cary and Marie (Knerr) Conrad.



After serving in the US Army, he was a city carrier for the USPS for over thirty years.



He enjoyed spending time on the water, especially fishing with his son, Mason.



Michael is survived by two sons, Nicholas of New Jersey and Mason of Port Charlotte; daughter, Madison of Port Charlotte; his mother, Marie of North Port; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Donna Conrad and their children, Daniel Jr. and Amy of New Jersey; brother, Mark Conrad and his children, Jake and Kaylee of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his father, Cary; and by his beloved wife, Amy.



Per his wishes cremation has taken place.



A memorial will be planned for a future date.



Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory.