Dr. Michael Charles Alpern, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away April 7, 2020. He was born September 15, 1942 at Ft. Bragg, N.C. and grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio.
After graduating with honors from The Ohio State University with a Masters in Orthodontics, he moved to Port Charlotte to open his own orthodontic/research practice, which he ran with his wife, Ada Hinda, for over thirty years. During his tenure, he patented numerous appliances, methodologies and technologies which advanced the field of orthodontics. In addition to changing the smiles of Charlotte County and beyond, Dr. and Mrs. Alpern were instrumental members of Give Kids a Smile and The Tooth Keeper program.
Dr. Michael Alpern is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ada Hinda, and is survived by his brother Jack Alpern, his three children Blythe, Mandi & Micah, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Cassidy, and his three grandchildren Berk, Ashlan, and Laudin.
Due to the current situation, a memorial will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Dr. Alpern's memory to Temple Shalom in support of the Adult Jewish Education program or the (act.alz.org).