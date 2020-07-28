1/1
Michael Hallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Hallo, 77, of North Port, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home, in the company of his wife, Charlet, on July 22, 2020, after his 6 year battle with cancer.

Michael was born on July 21, 1943, in Gary, Ind., to the parents of George and Ann Hallo. Michael was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. Michael worked and retired from the Central Intelligence Agency with a distinguished 36 1/2 year career. Over the course of his career he received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland. After retiring, he and his son moved to Florida in 1998, where he later met and married his wife Charlet in 2002.

Michael was known for his love of family and country, his kind and compassionate heart, and his numerous original "Michaelisms". Spending time with family and friends meant everything to him. He loved cooking and entertaining company at home and would let everyone know when they came; they were going to have a great time.

Michael is survived and will be forever remembered by his wife of 18 years, Charlet (Brooks) Hallo; loving son Michael A. Hallo, dear sister Carol (Joel) Singer; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend to all whose lives he touched. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann, and brother George Hallo.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Michael's name. Contributions may be sent to the home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone Michael's Celebration of Life service until next year when hopefully it is safe for all of us to come together. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Please revisit the website next year for date and time of service. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved