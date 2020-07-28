Michael Hallo, 77, of North Port, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home, in the company of his wife, Charlet, on July 22, 2020, after his 6 year battle with cancer.
Michael was born on July 21, 1943, in Gary, Ind., to the parents of George and Ann Hallo. Michael was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. Michael worked and retired from the Central Intelligence Agency with a distinguished 36 1/2 year career. Over the course of his career he received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland. After retiring, he and his son moved to Florida in 1998, where he later met and married his wife Charlet in 2002.
Michael was known for his love of family and country, his kind and compassionate heart, and his numerous original "Michaelisms". Spending time with family and friends meant everything to him. He loved cooking and entertaining company at home and would let everyone know when they came; they were going to have a great time.
Michael is survived and will be forever remembered by his wife of 18 years, Charlet (Brooks) Hallo; loving son Michael A. Hallo, dear sister Carol (Joel) Singer; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend to all whose lives he touched. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann, and brother George Hallo.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Michael's name. Contributions may be sent to the home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone Michael's Celebration of Life service until next year when hopefully it is safe for all of us to come together. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Please revisit the website next year for date and time of service. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.