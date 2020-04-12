|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael (Mike) J. Shopa, 99, of Port Charlotte, Florida, announce his passing on March 10, 2020 at South Port Square following a brief illness.
Mike, one of seven children, was born on October 4, 1920 and raised in Peckville Pennsylvania by Dmetri and Anastasia Shopa. After graduating as salutatorian of his high school class, Mike joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed on Guam after WWII. While on R&R in Hawaii he met his future wife, Kathleen (Kathie) Shields, a dietician working in Honolulu.
Mike and Kathie spent the first twenty years of their life together in the Air Force, raising their six children in Ohio, Japan, Colorado and Minnesota. Mike was a Management Analyst in Strategic Air Command (SAC). While stationed in Duluth, Minnesota, Mike retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and joined Civil Service. He also worked with the Duluth AFB credit union and was very proud of the work he did developing their computer systems.
Mike and Kathie retired to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1976 and began the next rich chapter of their lives. They became members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish where Mike enjoyed singing in the choir. Mike also loved to golf and bowl, and in 1980 he bought Charlotte Treasure Lanes Bowling Center. Mike used his business skills running Charlotte Treasure Lanes for the next 25 years until he retired at the age of 85. He bowled on various leagues up until 2 years ago and always loved interacting with other bowlers. Charlotte Treasure Lanes is currently run by his son Dan Shopa and Dan's wife, Robin Mercurio Shopa.
Mike's children will always remember him for the fishing outings he took them on as children, the stories of his youth as a fruit and vegetable seller from the back of a pickup, and his love of a good bargain. He drove up and down Tamiami Trail for over 40 years in search of just the right piece of fruit, at just the right price.
He was preceded in death by Kathie, his wife of 69 years, in 2017. He was also preceded in death by all of his siblings, most recently his youngest brother, Peter Shopa, of Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2019. He is survived by his six children: Stephanie Shopa (Mann Hawks) of Denver, Colorado, Michael Shopa (Kathy Horn Shopa) of Kalispell, Montana, Jennifer Shopa of Port Charlotte, Florida, John Shopa of Port Charlotte, Florida, Melanie McMurray (Ulises Pedrique) of Venice, Florida, and Daniel Shopa (Robin Mercurio Shopa), of Port Charlotte, Florida. Mike is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19, a small service was held for family members on March 13, 2020. Mike received a Military Funeral including a Rifle Salute and the playing of Taps, performed by members of MacDill AFB. The ceremony was a great tribute to a man who truly loved his country, and his family.