Michael Miller, 63, of Punta Gorda, died at home on Thursday, August 1st.
Born and raised in Galveston County, Texas, he worked in the petroleum industry for some time, then attended Texas A&M University Galveston, where he earned his degree in Marine Biology. He also served in the Texas National Guard. In 2006, he and his wife relocated to Florida, where he worked for Mote Marine Lab, and later for National Marine Fisheries as a fisheries observer. He was an avid scuba diver, Dive Master, technical and rebreather diver. His first love was sailing, and after retiring and moving to Punta Gorda in 2015, he sailed Charlotte Harbor and cruised the west coast of Florida as often as weather allowed.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, as well as by his parents, siblings, and adult children in Texas. No local services will be held. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, contributions to Ocean Conservancy or the would be gratefully appreciated.