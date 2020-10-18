1/
Mildred B. Suggitt
Mildred B. Suggitt, of Waterford, Mich., formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at 89 years of age. She was born April 4, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., daughter to the late Gustav and Emilee Bendlin (nee Feldt). Loving wife of the late Harold, dear Mother of David (Cheryl) Suggitt; sister of Irma (the late Armoun) Schnell; proud grandmother of Tracy Suggitt and Dana (Andrew) Temerowski; great-grandmother of Andrew Suggitt and Annabelle Temerowski. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home- Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), in Pontiac Mich. Kindly keep Mildred and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
