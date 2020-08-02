1/
Mildred M. Gunther
Mildred M. Gunther, 96, of Kannapolis, N.C., formerly of North Port, Fla. (1997-2019), Birmingham, Ala. (1961-1997) and Saginaw, Mich. (1924-1961), passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Big Elm Nursing Home after a fall. She retired from South Trust Bank in Birmingham with 21 years of service as a Secretary and became a Certified Professional Secretary in 1993. She owned a cake decorating business, Millie's Creations for several years in Birmingham. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, Mass., a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist Birmingham, Ala., and First Church of Christ, Scientist in Englewood, Fla. She was a member of the 9-hole Ladies League at Myakka Pines Golf Country Club. Survivors include grandchildren Troy Smith (Kara), of Texas, Tiffany Sims of Colorado, Christiane Smith (Jenny) of Asheville, N.C., Maryahm Parmaei of Virginia, Heather Smith of Florida, Nicholas Morse, daughter-in-law Debbie Morse of Kannapolis, stepdaughters Gail Prudhomme and Karen McMan of Minnesota, along with ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husbands Merwin W. Morse (1966) and Lawrence J. Gunther (2006), daughter Meg Morse Parmaei (2002), grandson Trey Steven Smith ( 2013) and son Michael L. Morse (2019) along with her parents and siblings. A memorial Service will be held at her church in Englewood at a later date. Many thanks to the staff at Big Elm for the care Millie received. Any tributes to her memory should be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 35 South Oxford Drive, Englewood, Fla. 34223. National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, FL/Charlotte, NC is serving the family.

