Mildred Mary Assink, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Mildred, better known as Millie, was born in Elizabeth, N.J.to Helen and Theodore Borek.
Millie was most proud of her six children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was known to them with various loving names such Gigi, Great Grandma, Grandma Silky, and Meemaw.
Millie was successfully involved with AA for almost thirty years. Her success was the pride of her large family.
Services in celebration of Millie's life will be held at later dates in both Florida and New Jersey. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either AA or the American Cancer Society
.
Until we meet again, Millie will always be in our hearts.