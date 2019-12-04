Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Milford Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milford V. (Mel) Barlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milford V. (Mel) Barlow Obituary
Milford (Mel) V. Barlow - 87

Mel was born on July 10, 1932 and passed away November 23, 2019. He was born to Irving and Grace (Beaujean) Barlow in St Clair Shores, Michigan, moving to Englewood, Florida living there for many years

following retirement, and 6 years ago moved to Ellenton, Florida. His occupation was in the Tool & Die industry, he served in the National Guard, and was an active member in the New Apostolic Church for 25 years. Those that knew Mel know that he was always willing to lend a hand, could build or fix anything and whatever he did, it was done correctly and insisted on using the correct tool for the job.

Mr Barlow was preceded in death by his parents.

Mel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pat; 3 siblings: Dolores, Luther (Gale) & Linda; 3 children: Michelle (Don), Kevin (Julie), & Dale (Bobbie); 3 step-children: Susan (Leonard), Julie (David), & Brian; 14

grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM following the morning service. New Apostolic Church, 7855 W Price Blvd, North Port, Florida 34291
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -