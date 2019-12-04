|
|
Milford (Mel) V. Barlow - 87
Mel was born on July 10, 1932 and passed away November 23, 2019. He was born to Irving and Grace (Beaujean) Barlow in St Clair Shores, Michigan, moving to Englewood, Florida living there for many years
following retirement, and 6 years ago moved to Ellenton, Florida. His occupation was in the Tool & Die industry, he served in the National Guard, and was an active member in the New Apostolic Church for 25 years. Those that knew Mel know that he was always willing to lend a hand, could build or fix anything and whatever he did, it was done correctly and insisted on using the correct tool for the job.
Mr Barlow was preceded in death by his parents.
Mel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pat; 3 siblings: Dolores, Luther (Gale) & Linda; 3 children: Michelle (Don), Kevin (Julie), & Dale (Bobbie); 3 step-children: Susan (Leonard), Julie (David), & Brian; 14
grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM following the morning service. New Apostolic Church, 7855 W Price Blvd, North Port, Florida 34291