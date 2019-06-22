Services Christian Retreat 1200 Glory Way Blvd Bradenton, FL 34212 Resources More Obituaries for Mina Dittman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mina Marie Dittman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mina Marie (Gilliland) Dittman, 89, was received into the fullness of God's glory on Monday, June 10 in her home in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Robert (Bob) Dittman in 2007.



She was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the daughter of Elsie J. (Mittelstadt) Gilliland and Stanton L. Gilliland. Mina graduated from Jonesville High School in 1947 and began working at the Kiddy Brush and Toy Factory in Jonesville, Michigan. While in Jonesville she married and began her family. The family moved to Bradenton, Florida, following her parents who had previously relocated. After the end of her first marriage, she supported her family working at Montgomery Roberts in Bradenton. Through contacts at her son's school, Mina met Bob, who taught at the school. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton in December 1959. In 1961 the family moved to Dayton, Ohio where they lived for 10 years. In 1971 the family moved back to Bradenton, Florida. Their marriage was an adventure and they traveled every summer with their children to Crane Lake, Minnesota where the family had a small cabin. In addition to raising four children and two foster children, Mina worked in many places, including Tropicana, Bealls, the State of Florida Unemployment Office and Mixon's Fruit Farms. After their retirement, Mina and Bob built their dream house on a lake in the north Georgia mountains near the town of Blairsville. They enjoyed spending time at the lake, going to craft fairs and flea markets selling items Mina created and splitting their time between Georgia and Florida. After Bob's death in 2007, the Georgia house was too much to manage alone and she moved to Punta Gorda, Florida to be closer to her family.



Mina was a woman of deep and unwavering faith in God. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ above all and was deeply involved in the churches she and her family attended through the years. She was the heart of her family and everyone she met was embraced by her love and care. She was loved beyond measure and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her brother, Donald J. Gilliland (Susan) of Sarasota, FL, her sons Mike Dittman (Diana) of Melbourne, FL, Lee Dittman (LaVerne) of Punta Gorda, FL Daniel Dittman of Melbourne, FL, and Gary Dittman (Karen) of Baltimore, MD. She also welcomed Robert Gingery (Laurie) and Jack Riggsbee into her family. She was the beloved "GiGi" to 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Dittman, parents Elsie J. (Mittelstadt) Gilliland and Stanton L. Gilliland, brother Stanton L Gilliland II, and sister Gloria Zavish.



A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 5th, 7 PM at Christian Retreat, 1200 Glory Way Blvd, Bradenton FL in the Tabernacle. A meal will precede worship at 6pm (RSVP Mike @ 321-423-3116). Refreshments will follow worship. All are invited to attend.