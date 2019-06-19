Minnie Rebecca (nee - Hall) Durig, of Punta Gorda, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 97.



Rebecca, born on July 13, 1921, was the youngest of 7 children born to Charles and Zora Hall, all of whom preceded her in death. She spent her early life in Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Atlanta, Georgia where she married Curtis Harbin, Jr. After spending many years in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston, she moved to Punta Gorda in 1981. Upon the death of her husband Curtis, she later married John S. "Jack" Durig who also preceded her in death. Rebecca belonged to the Charlotte County Art Guild / Visual Arts Center (V.A.C.), Isles Yacht Club, the United Methodist Church, and the P.G.I. Civic Association.



She is survived by her son Lt. Col. Kenneth S. Harbin (USMC, Ret.) and daughter-in-law Toi Harbin; daughter Cynthia Ann Hall and son-in-law Harry Hall; step-child Joan Thomas; several grandchildren, and cherished nephews Thomas M. Boulware and spouse Mary Gene, Ashby Boulware and spouse Francis Lee, and nieces Zoe Ann Zobel and spouse Jimmy, Stephanie Norris and spouse Jimmy, Pamela Beasley and spouse Byron, and several great nieces and nephews.



At Rebecca's request, a private committal will be held at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens cemetery in Punta Gorda.



In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to pay tribute to Rebecca's memory may contribute to the V.A.C. Endowment Trust, which was her passion, online at www.visualartcenter.org/collections/make-a-donation, or mail donations to The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.