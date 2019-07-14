Monty G. Birdsey, 68, passed away peacefully early on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida.



Monty was born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Ocala, to David (D.O.) and Montine (Watson) Birdsey.



At the time, the Birdsey's lived in Cedar Key, Florida, their growing family then moved to Englewood in 1958.



Monty attended Venice High School and was a 1969 graduate of Sarasota High School. After graduation, he served his country from 1969-1973, primarily aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga in the U.S. Navy.



Monty was a lifelong salesman. He started his career in sales as a route salesman for the family shrimp company, Gulf Bait Company. Employed by his grandfather, Montcalm (Poppie) Watson and his father, he sold live shrimp up and down the west coast of Florida. Later, he had outstanding sales performances at companies like Coca-Cola and Standard Coffee. He then advanced his career to the level of national sales manager for Universal Map, located outside Lansing, Michigan.



None of these accomplishments meant nearly as much to Monty as his continued close relationships with his family and friends. This is what Monty was most proud of. He had an uncanny ability to establish rapport with people in almost any setting and was blessed with the "Gift of Gab".



Monty is survived by his wife, Jean and her children, Laura and Adam; his two brothers, Tim and David Lamar; son, Ryan and his family Allison (wife), Asher (son), Maci (daughter), Mary Matherne (mother), Abby (Matherne) Dalphond (sister), Heather Schultz (sister), Savannah Matherne (niece), Lauren Schultz (niece); as well as three nieces and three great-nephews. Monty was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Cyndie.



Private memorial services will be held for family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held per Monty's wishes. Friends, family and others whose lives Monty touched are all welcome. Details about this celebration we be announced via social media.