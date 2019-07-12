Muriel A. Mayer passed away on 6 June 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL, at the age of 95. Muriel was born on 18 January 1924 in Springfield, NJ, one of seven daughters and one son born to William and Anna (nee Vaupel) Hinze of Springfield.



During WWII, Muriel worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation until her marriage to (Gun) Fire Controlman 2nd-Class Robert H. Mayer, USN, who was on leave while serving 3 years in the Pacific Theater. After raising their two sons in Cranford NJ, she joined the RCA Corporation as a secretary, eventually retiring as an Executive Secretary to the Chairman and President of the Corporation.



In 1985, she and her husband relocated to Punta Gorda, FL, where they spent many years enjoying the Florida sunshine, often on the St. Andrews South Golf Course, and sharing good times with many new friends. They spent their summers in Lavallette, NJ, enjoying the 'Jersey Shore' and being close to family.



Muriel will long be remembered for the way she touched so many lives. She loved meeting people and, with her 'gift of gab', no one was a stranger. Blessed with a joyful heart, she had a certain knack of making each acquaintance feel very special. Later in life, amid age-related pain and frustrations, she often pondered why one need live so long. Perhaps in her quiet times, she realized the joy and inspiration that she encouraged in each of us. We are fortunate to have been left with her very own special recipe of life.



Muriel was a devoted wife to her husband, Bob, for 71 years prior to his passing in 2016. She will be forever loved by her family - son Bob and his wife-to-be, Trish, of Ellicott City, MD; son Kim and his wife, Kathy, of Palm Coast, FL; loving granddaughters Kira and Katy, grandson Robbie and his wife, Leslie, and their children Tobey and Josie.



A Celebration of (her) Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that, for those who wish, memorial donations be made in her memory to ( ), for which the family has a long association.