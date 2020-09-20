Myron Grover Dominey, Sr., 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on September 2, 2020.
He was born on October 19, 1938, in Churubusco, Ind., to Opal Harter. He married Beverly Jean (nee Clouse) in Indiana on June 13, 1959, who preceded him in death in 2004.
Myron is survived by brother Jean Harter of Columbia City, Ind.; a sister, Joyce Harter of Churubusco, Ind.; children, Terri L. Champion, Myron G. Jr., Bradley L. and Derrick W.; grandchildren Michelle Champion, Erica Champion, Serena Miller (Steven), Victoria Champion, Angelique Cangiano, Brian Champion (Marie), Christina Mohaupt (Anthony), Logan Dominey, Meagan Dominey and Ian Dominey; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Myron will be laid to rest with his wife at Sarasota National Cemetery on September 28, 2020, with a private committal service and military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
