Myrtle Lovina Webb, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida died peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte after complications related to renal failure on October 2nd, 2019.
Mrs. Webb was born December 17, 1931 in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica West Indies to Anna Levy (nee Maxam) and Joseph Hemming. She migrated to the United States in 1965 and lived in New York City for more than 20 years. She moved to Port Charlotte where she called home for almost 30 years. In 1996, she married Thomas Webb, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Mrs. Webb was established and respected as the Post Mistress of Maidstone Post Office in Manchester, Jamaica. She worked as a keypunch operator for Peerless Importers and with Bank of America in New York City. Here in Port Charlotte she worked as a school aide in several of the elementary schools.
Mrs. Webb is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hill of New York City; Sisters, Doris Goldson, Valcie Levy, Dorita Macharia, Joyce Hemming and brother, Trevor Hemming; Nieces: Claudette Goldson, Ann Richardson, Shan Levy, Luzan Levy, Regina Macharia; Nephews: Alvin Goldson, Albert Goldson, Michael Hyde, Kirk Levy, Ian Macharia and Jimmy Macharia; Grand-daughters: Dasha and Daniella Hill and grandson, Zackary Gonzalez and a host of relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte on October 4th, 2019. Viewing will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Entombment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.